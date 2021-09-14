https://thelibertydaily.com/vaxx-nannies-are-beside-themselves-after-nicki-minaj-explains-her-vaccine-concerns/

Radical leftist singer Nicki Minaj did not attend the Met Gala yesterday, which she attends every year. She wasn’t at the MTV Video Music Awards the night before, either. Now, we know why. She’s not vaccinated, and her reasons have many of her vaccine-nanny fans begging her to reconsider.

First, there was this:

“Love u babe. I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? “get vaccinated” Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile”

Love u babe. I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? “get vaccinated” Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile https://t.co/wInXoJcHBn — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

A few minutes later, she Tweeted:

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one”

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

The last concern was a bit more information than most may have wanted, but it explained a lot:

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied”

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Now, before anyone gets too excited, the subsequent Tweets were a combination of defending herself as being taken out of context and applauding people’s vaccine stories. Chances seem pretty strong that she’ll announce her glorious “after further consideration” decision to get the jabs, written in Minajisms, of course. Whether she gets vaxxed or not, the controversy this has caused will almost certainly get her a call or even a visit from the powers-that-be who will then encourage her to “do her part” and recommend them.

But her concerns are legitimate and shared by millions of Americans. There have been no long-term studies of the effects of the so-called “vaccines.” There have also been more adverse reactions, including deaths, attributed to these injections than all other vaccines in American history combined. It isn’t even close. What makes it more distressing for those who are paying attention is that it’s a disease with with an extremely high recovery rate for those under the age of 50. Minaj is 38 and appears to be healthy.

Vaccine hysteria can do strange things to people. We just had a day in which Tucker Carlson praised Nicki Minaj and Joy Reid chastised her. Strange things, indeed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

