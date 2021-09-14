https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/paula-bolyard/2021/09/14/video-anthony-blinken-says-he-knows-whos-to-blame-for-botched-afghanistan-withdrawal-and-its-not-joe-biden-n1478727
Of course he blamed Trump.
Rep. @BradSherman: “How meticulous was the planning for the Trump administration declared May 1st withdrawal?”
Sec. Blinken: “We inherited a deadline. We did not inherit a plan.”
Sherman: “So, no plan at all. It’s amazing that it wasn’t much much worse.” pic.twitter.com/pQXtgTrHiJ
— CSPAN (@cspan) September 13, 2021