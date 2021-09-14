https://www.oann.com/vladimir-putin-is-to-self-isolate-after-covid-19-detected-in-entourage-kremlin/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=vladimir-putin-is-to-self-isolate-after-covid-19-detected-in-entourage-kremlin



FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on during a meeting with athletes, participants of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, in Moscow, Russia September 11, 2021. Sputnik/Evgeny Biyatov/Kremlin via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on during a meeting with athletes, participants of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, in Moscow, Russia September 11, 2021. Sputnik/Evgeny Biyatov/Kremlin via REUTERS

September 14, 2021

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin will go into self-isolation after cases of the new coronavirus were detected in his entourage and will therefore not travel to Tajikistan this week for regional security meetings, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov and Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn)

