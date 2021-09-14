http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/he4UNPI86Oo/

Watch Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow on Tuesday during hour two — 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Eastern — of TPUSA Live at Turning Point USA’s headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona.

Marlow will be joining hour two of TPUSA Live, a newly launched livestream offering real-time reactions and unfiltered commentary on the news of the day.

“I’m honored, truly, to tell you that today we start Turning Point USA Live,” said TPUSA founder and Executive Director Charlie Kirk on Monday. “TPUSA Live will be a counter to the mainstream media’s leftist nonsense, for three hours of live programming a day.”

During hour two of Tuesday’s livestream, Marlow will have unfiltered conversations about politics and everything else happening on a daily basis in today’s culture — and will also be joined by Kirk.

The newly launched TPUSA Live is a three-hour livestream featuring TPUSA contributors, prominent conservative influencers, and news personalities who will break down what’s happening within culture and across the conservative movement.

