https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/14/who-wore-it-better-kim-kardashian-or-a-dementor-from-harry-potter/
Um, what?
Here’s what Kim Kardashian wore to the Met Gala last night:
Pretty sure we speak for everyone when we say… KIMBERLY! @KimKardashian #MetGala https://t.co/C52UXMah9o pic.twitter.com/33JplAz7jb
— E! News (@enews) September 14, 2021
Maybe she thinks the Taliban control New York City now?
Kim Kardashian really showed up to the red carpet thinking it’s Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/RFvMzMpFtx
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 14, 2021
Some people think she looked like Batwoman from the DCUE:
#MetGala @KimKardashian Beyond pic.twitter.com/WzvUGdCyE5
— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) September 14, 2021
Or just “bat-s*it crazy”:
I’m not sure if Kim Kardashian is dressed like a bat or if she’s bat-shit crazy. pic.twitter.com/EwZh3QXtTs
— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) September 14, 2021
And many on Twitter thought she looked like a Dementor from the Harry Potter series, a mythical being that sucks the happiness out of a person:
Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look sparks hilarious memes as she’s compared to a ‘Dementor’https://t.co/iXnmMZlMGu
— OK! Magazine (@OK_Magazine) September 14, 2021
Once you see it. . .
spot the difference 🤣
Kim Kardashian x Dementor #MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/fB4COpXAP1
— He/him (@PotraitofaGuy) September 14, 2021
And before the Met Gala, she was wearing this outfit around the city:
Kim Kardashian stepped out in this all leather look for NYFW. What’s it giving? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/Z47s6kDDQd
— TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) September 12, 2021
We just don’t understand fashion.
***