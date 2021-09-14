https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/14/who-wore-it-better-kim-kardashian-or-a-dementor-from-harry-potter/

Um, what?

Here’s what Kim Kardashian wore to the Met Gala last night:

Maybe she thinks the Taliban control New York City now?

Kim Kardashian really showed up to the red carpet thinking it’s Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/RFvMzMpFtx — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 14, 2021

Some people think she looked like Batwoman from the DCUE:

Or just “bat-s*it crazy”:

I’m not sure if Kim Kardashian is dressed like a bat or if she’s bat-shit crazy. pic.twitter.com/EwZh3QXtTs — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) September 14, 2021

And many on Twitter thought she looked like a Dementor from the Harry Potter series, a mythical being that sucks the happiness out of a person:

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look sparks hilarious memes as she’s compared to a ‘Dementor’https://t.co/iXnmMZlMGu — OK! Magazine (@OK_Magazine) September 14, 2021

Once you see it. . .

And before the Met Gala, she was wearing this outfit around the city:

Kim Kardashian stepped out in this all leather look for NYFW. What’s it giving? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/Z47s6kDDQd — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) September 12, 2021

We just don’t understand fashion.

***

