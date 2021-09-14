https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/14/who-wore-it-better-kim-kardashian-or-a-dementor-from-harry-potter/

Um, what?

Here’s what Kim Kardashian wore to the Met Gala last night:

Maybe she thinks the Taliban control New York City now?

Some people think she looked like Batwoman from the DCUE:

Or just “bat-s*it crazy”:

And many on Twitter thought she looked like a Dementor from the Harry Potter series, a mythical being that sucks the happiness out of a person:

Once you see it. . .

And before the Met Gala, she was wearing this outfit around the city:

We just don’t understand fashion.

***

