https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/14/wont-somebody-think-of-the-abuelas-michael-knowles-drops-aoc-and-her-met-gala-stunt-with-another-stunt-she-tried-to-pull-and-lol/
Biden should seriously send AOC a thank you note and some freshly baked cookies for distracting us all from the terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad job he’s done as our president in the last nearly nine months.
Seems a LOT LONGER than nine months, yeah?
But today we’re all focused on AOC, her ridiculous dress, and her maskless Met Gala attendance with hardly a blip out there about the Americans the Biden administration has stranded in Afghanistan.
As we said, he should send her a thank you.
We’re seeing a lot of funny tweets dragging Sandy, but Michael Knowles had the best dunk, in our humble opinion:
Has anyone checked in on Abuela recently? Did they ever fix her roof?
— Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) September 14, 2021
Remember AOC’s poor Abuela in Puerto Rico? How her roof was leaking?
WON’T SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE POOR ABUELAS OUT THERE?!
Heh.
— Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) September 14, 2021
Not after they denied @MattWalshBlog’s generous GoFundMe for Abuela
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 14, 2021
That’s RIGHT. She turned down the money from Matt Walsh’s generous GoFundMe.
It was 30k for a Met Gala ticket or 30k for the roof. Cameras were at the one so…
— Dave Fash (@DaveFash2) September 14, 2021
That ugly dress wasn’t going to pay for itself.
Those funds were used for the sad Met gown
— MelanieInDE / Hagatha of the 70s Hair (@mellie_522) September 14, 2021
Checking on Grandma-ma pic.twitter.com/I71A7oopMZ
— Derek Dryden (@DerekSDryden) September 14, 2021
That money went into that dress
— Rebel 🐯 (@tyger429) September 14, 2021
not going to happen until we tax the rich! Pay attention, would ya?!
— Ryan “Wheels” Casten (@rcasten1983) September 14, 2021
Right?! Gotta tax the rich before we can help AOC’s Abuela.
Or something.
They spent the rent money on AOC’s dress
— 🏴☠️💜|🦁👑|🚀|🐔|⏳|💀|🌸|🐋|💫☁|💜🖤|🐹|🍙|🦌🌻 (@tacosapien) September 14, 2021
Abuelita must be doing good 😂
— Tommy “Doc” Leal (@leal_doc) September 14, 2021
— BHarm (@BHarm68) September 14, 2021
They wanted to, but her GoFundMe went to AOC’s dress
— Brandon 🇺🇸 (@brandon050505) September 14, 2021
Maybe if AOC wasn’t such a phony all of the time?
Just sayin’.
***
