Biden should seriously send AOC a thank you note and some freshly baked cookies for distracting us all from the terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad job he’s done as our president in the last nearly nine months.

Seems a LOT LONGER than nine months, yeah?

But today we’re all focused on AOC, her ridiculous dress, and her maskless Met Gala attendance with hardly a blip out there about the Americans the Biden administration has stranded in Afghanistan.

As we said, he should send her a thank you.

We’re seeing a lot of funny tweets dragging Sandy, but Michael Knowles had the best dunk, in our humble opinion:

Remember AOC’s poor Abuela in Puerto Rico? How her roof was leaking?

WON’T SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE POOR ABUELAS OUT THERE?!

Heh.

That’s RIGHT. She turned down the money from Matt Walsh’s generous GoFundMe.

That ugly dress wasn’t going to pay for itself.

Right?! Gotta tax the rich before we can help AOC’s Abuela.

Or something.

Maybe if AOC wasn’t such a phony all of the time?

Just sayin’.

