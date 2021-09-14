https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/14/working-class-woman-of-color-aoc-is-disgusted-by-lack-of-respect-for-her-having-punctured-the-4th-wall-of-excess-and-spectacle-at-met-gala/

AOC’s initial attempt at damage control after showing up at the super-swanky Met Gala in a super-swanky designer gown hasn’t exactly been super-persuasive.

The medium is the message. pic.twitter.com/b4Ssr6HkYR — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 14, 2021

And before haters get wild flying off the handle, New York elected officials are routinely invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing and supporting the city’s cultural institutions for the public. I was one of several in attendance in this evening.🤗 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 14, 2021

Maybe more words will convince her critics to leave her alone:

.@AOC claims critics of her attendance at the Met Gala are “disdainful and unsupportive” of working class women like her. pic.twitter.com/ABDmsifgg9 — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) September 14, 2021

Well, critics? Are you satisfied? Can you cut her some slack already? Stop policing her body and let the working-class woman of color puncture the 4th wall of excess and spectacle!

In a time where women in Afghanistan have been reduced to NPCs in their own country AOC insists she’s the real victim because people criticized her for attending a $30k per plate tax write-off event for the wealthy. BTW, did she ever settle her past biz’s taxes? https://t.co/M1GYbViW40 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 14, 2021

How dare you ask such a sexist, racist question?!

Working class! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Joe Black 🇺🇸 (@joeblack67) September 14, 2021

174k and working class lol — Esque (@Esque_FL) September 14, 2021

Literally lol’ed at “working class” She is a piece of work https://t.co/ICAQ7v8xXG — No I’m not that 🥶 (@barneyfranken) September 14, 2021

“Working class”? I’ve been a nurse for over 40 years and she makes twice my salary. — Valerie ♏️ (@valsinrva) September 14, 2021

Yes, but do you know what it feels like to have a conversation with fellow limousine liberals? It’s exhausting, quite frankly.

Legit only working class women there were the ones serving you..masked… during this stunt… But yes poor you https://t.co/mQKLDkF0wP — lola larue (@La_Lola_Larue) September 14, 2021

Yes, but those women serving her needed someone to look up to. And who better than AOC, who was literally looking down on them?

The fact she doesn’t know how to reference a 4th wall is the most maddening thing about this. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 14, 2021

Hahahaha.

“The Met belongs to the people” https://t.co/SI067qTFQg — Jake Cox (@GOPJake) September 14, 2021

“the met belongs to the people”

lmao not the met gala though https://t.co/TVPGjCQ2Pe — Amanda Carey Elliott 💁‍♀️ (@AmandaCarey1) September 14, 2021

The peoples met gala https://t.co/SvoKvYVV3U — wawg (@popit4tommyg) September 14, 2021

Raise your hand if you too are working class and have been invited to attend the Met Gala! https://t.co/DvSgnFJhRG — Jimmy McJimmyFace (@Jimmy_McJohn) September 14, 2021

Our invitations must’ve gotten lost in the mail or something.

Absolute expert level striver office politics https://t.co/l0JIrN0bzH — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 14, 2021

Look working people just want mountains of jargon indecipherable to someone without a college degree to justify going to a party with rich folks. What’s so hard to understand? — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 14, 2021

I respect all these people who get rich and famous by pretending to be victims of society. They’re providing better evidence for the American dream than anyone. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 14, 2021

You see her response? It was entirely about herself. Ain’t no social mission going to that party. It was ego. What’s more American than that? — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 14, 2021

It’s glorious, really.

One that never, ever stops giving.

Indeed. Hang it in the damn Louvre.

