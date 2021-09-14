https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/wrong-house-crackhead/

All kinds of excellence on this page. Various dates, none of it ever posted on CFP.

Profanity warning, this is pretty hilarious…

My favorite response to Joe Biden’s speech yesterday. She is 💯 pic.twitter.com/auGk8ViRz3 — Rachael (@Rachael_wv) September 10, 2021

Patricia Dickson responds to George Bush…

This is very powerful 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/nRzJJ15Z31 — Carrie ❤️ America 🇺🇸 (@CarrieQThinks) September 13, 2021

Anti-CRT teachers are in demand…

I hope the teachers resigning because of COVID insanity and CRT stuff are aware of their ABSURD market value. There are MILLIONS of parents who want their kids educated by someone like you. Start a group home schooling business. Do private tutoring. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 13, 2021

Lin Wood goes into action…

After attempts to force a CHI hospital to treat anti-vaccine activist Veronica Wolski with ivermectin were unsuccessful, Lin Wood today calls the hospital, says that he has an ambulance outside to take her away, and if they don’t release her they could be charged with murder. pic.twitter.com/mb76aUfcRN — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 13, 2021

Watch all the way to the end…

Dr. Leana Wen cites a discredited paper to smear Ivermectin…

Insane disinformation propagated by Dr. Leana Wen on national TV. Her and other agencies actions are leading to increasing deaths – she and they are literally citing a FRAUDULENT paper to support their lies as proven in this review https://t.co/PUCPGqTIk2 pic.twitter.com/oKMA37X7e9 — Pierre Kory, MD MPA (@PierreKory) September 11, 2021

NBA player Russell Westbrook is wearing a dress

