https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61405680bbafd42ff58b480b
President Vladimir Putin received Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad in Moscow on Monday and criticized foreign forces that are in Syria without a U.N. mandate, the Kremlin said, in a rebuke of the United …
Hurricane Nicholas made landfall along the Texas coast on Tuesday. The National Hurricane Center says it touched down on the eastern part of the Matagorda Peninsula, about 100 miles southwest of Houst…
The Illinois Republican broke down why the former president is “one of the weakest men that I’ve ever seen.”…
Israel’s prime minister met publicly with Egypt’s president for the first time in decades on Monday, signaling deepening ties between the two countries.
…
It took two “walk-off” touchdowns for the Las Vegas Raiders to finally earn a 33-27 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. Derek Carr hit Zay Jones for a 31-yard touchdown in overtime to f…