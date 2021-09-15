https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/60-of-college-students-in-america-are-now-women/
About The Author
Related Posts
Breaking — Democrats strike deal with Manchin to make Voter Fraud Legal in the USA…
September 14, 2021
Awesome scene from Oklahoma state capitol…
August 14, 2021
Horrific story from Santa Barbara…
September 2, 2021
Oops, Gavin Newsom…
July 27, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy