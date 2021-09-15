https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/614331c0bbafd42ff58b625d
Police in the German city of Hagen announced on Thursday that they have arrested four suspects, after a significant police force was deployed near a synagogue on Wednesday amid concerns about a possib…
The 8,940-acre KNP Complex fire is within striking distance of Sequoia National Park’s Giant Forest, home to the largest tree on Earth, officials said….
Columnist George Skelton writes that Newsom’s landslide victory proved what most already knew: No Trump-supporting conservative can win statewide office in liberal-leaning California….
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to ban new oil wells and evaluate the status of existing ones while changing their zoning to “nonconforming.”…
The GOP-controlled Pennsylvania Senate voted in favor of issuing a series of subpoenas regarding their forensic investigation of the 2020 election. The state Senate Intergovernmental Operations Commit…