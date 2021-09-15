https://www.dailywire.com/news/aoc-when-i-say-tax-the-rich-i-dont-mean-me

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Tuesday informed her Instagram followers that she’s not one of the wealthy people she wants taxed, following criticism that she herself is “rich.”

“What do you say to people who argue that you’re also rich?” an Instagram user asked AOC. The Democrat earns more than $170,000 annually and owns a $35,000 Tesla.

“This is the trick people use all the time, right?” the representative responded. “They want you to think that when we talk about rich, we’re talking about a doctor or a lawyer instead of someone with hundreds of millions of dollars, if not billions of dollars. That’s what we mean by ‘rich.’”

Of course, Democratic proposals and legislation increase and levy taxes on individuals and business owners who earn far less than “hundreds of millions of dollars” or “billions of dollars.”

The question to AOC was raised in the wake of the congresswoman wearing an emblazoned “Tax the Rich” dress to the Met Gala, where tables could reportedly cost more than $275,000 and individual tickets are priced at around $30,000.

AOC on Monday scolded “haters” over the criticism and contended that going to the fancy event with rich elites was actually her just doing her job as a congresswoman in New York City.

“And before haters get wild flying off the handle, New York elected officials are routinely invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing and supporting the city’s cultural institutions for the public,” she wrote via Twitter. “I was one of several in attendance in this evening.”

In the same Twitter thread, Ocasio-Cortez rationalized that the “medium is the message,” and emphasized that her designer is a “Black woman immigrant designer.”

Moreover, AOC complained Tuesday that her “body” is constantly “policed” by politicos, and said “haters” “hated” the Met Gala appearance, while the “thoughtful” were “thoughtful” in reaction.

“I thought about the criticism I’d get, but honestly I and my body have been so heavily and relentlessly policed from all corners politically since the moment I won my election that it’s kind of become expected and normalized to me,” she wrote. “The irony is that when women in power take the prospect of criticism to be cautious in their actions, they are then criticized for being ‘inauthentic’ and ‘too calculated.’ Ultimately the haters hated and the people who are thoughtful were thoughtful. But we all had a conversation about taxing the rich in front of the very people who lobby against it, and punctured the 4th wall of excess and spectacle.”

The Democratic Rep. also suggested it is her sex and race which sparks criticism.

“Honestly, our culture is deeply disdainful and unsupportive of women, especially women of color and working class women (and LGBTQ/immigrant/ etc.) from the bottom up, whether it’s lack of childcare support or especially reserving pillory for elected women and femme people.”

WATCH:

.@AOC responds to criticism that “she’s rich.” “They want you to think that when we talk about rich, we’re talking about doctor or a lawyer instead of someone with hundreds of millions of dollars if not billions of dollars.” pic.twitter.com/QvQA7TtJ6f — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) September 15, 2021

