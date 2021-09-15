https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/15/be-sure-and-save-some-outrage-for-the-man-who-was-in-charge-of-the-fbi-when-they-allowed-larry-nassar-to-sexually-pray-on-us-gymnasts/

As members of the U.S. Gymnastics Team testify before the Senate on the UPOPC, FBI, and DOJ’s failure to protect them from serial sexual abuser Larry Nassar, it’s important to keep in mind what the FBI and DOJ were doing instead of their jobs.

Agent Michael Langeman has lost his job over this, but his is far from the only head that deserves to roll. There’s someone a lot higher up on the FBI totem pole who needs to answer for this bona fide scandal:

James Comey. Remember him?

