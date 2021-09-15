https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-ancestors-owned-slaves/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Will Joe Biden offer to pay Reparations to Maxine Waters?

SOURCE — POLITICO

A genealogist who has conducted a sweeping look into Joe Biden’s lineage says records show some ancestors on his father’s side owned several slaves.

Alexander Bannerman, who along with presidential lineage expert Gary Boyd Roberts co-authored an article on Biden’s ancestry for the winter 2021 issue of the New England Historic Genealogical Society’s American Ancestors Magazine, told Politico that he came across the findings while looking through census records and slave schedules from Maryland.

According to Bannerman, the 1800 census showed that Biden’s great-great-great-grandfather, Jesse Robinett, owned two enslaved people in Allegany County, and another great-great-great-grandfather, Thomas Randle, enslaved a 14-year-old boy in Baltimore County.

The president has long highlighted the Irish roots from his mother’s family, the Finnegans.

Politico noted that Bannerman and Roberts do not include Biden’s ancestral ties to slavery in their academic article, with the authors arguing that it is fairly common for Americans with colonial-era roots to have enslaved people connected to their family’s history.

However, the genealogist said that the article does include a reference to Biden’s ancestor Allen Robanet, who had a distant tie to Varina Anne Banks Howell, the wife of Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

The Hill has reached out to The White House for comment.

Full story at Politico…