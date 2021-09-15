https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/sick-measles-found-among-afghan-refugees-wisconsin-virginia/

At least six Afghan refugees have been diagnosed with measles after arriving in the United States.



One case was confirmed on September 5, at Fort McCoy, in Wisconsin, where 8,000 refugees are being held waiting to be resettled across America.

This person was isolated and others who may have been exposed were quarantined and vaccinated.

Five cases were reported by The Virginia Department of Health on Tuesday

Fox 6 Milwaukee reports:

Health officials said they were working to notify people potentially exposed at an unidentified Richmond hospital as well as Fort Pickett, an Army National Guard base southwest of Richmond that is providing temporary housing to recently arrived evacuees. Measles is a highly contagious disease that can be spread through coughing, sneezing and contact with droplets from the nose, mouth or throat. Most Americans are vaccinated against it as children.

Every single person onboard these aircrafts leaving Kabul Airport was potentially exposed to measles. It is highly unlikely that only six evacuees out of 60,000 brought to the U.S. were infected.

As more of our tax dollars go towards treating those infected and preventing another viral outbreak, the U.S. has halted inbound flights of evacuees.

What other diseases are these people carrying and now spreading in America?

Why does the Biden Regime mandate COVID-19 vaccines for Americans but not for “refugees”?

Joe Biden does not care about Americans.

