https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-to-make-major-joint-defense-announcement-with-australia-and-uk/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

#BREAKING: The Age is reporting that there will be a major security announcement from President Joe Biden tomorrow of significance to Australia, the US and the British Governments. #9News pic.twitter.com/sB7hpUgdyY — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) September 15, 2021

Australia, the US and UK to announce landmark new defense pact

Joe Biden is set to deliver brief remarks about a “national security initiative” reportedly involving Australia, the UK and potentially more at 5 pm eastern. According to Politico, Biden will announce a new working group with Britain and Australia to share advanced technologies in a thinly veiled bid to counter China.

Australian MPs were given emergency exemption to cross state lines after being urgently summoned to attend a secret meeting that reports indicate will have “international significance.”

“The trio, which will be known by the acronym AUUKUS, will make it easier for the nations to share information in key areas like artificial intelligence, cyber, underwater systems and long-range strike capabilities.”

Continue reading…