https://hannity.com/media-room/biden-massive-3-5t-spending-package-will-save-the-planet-and-reduce-inflation/

President Biden pushed his massive $3.5 trillion spending package this week as the proposal stalls in Congress, claiming the bill will “save the planet” and “reduce inflation.”

“Create industries of the future, to win the future, to save the planet. We can do this. This is the United States of America… Never have we failed to meet an objective we set. What’s happening now, is that we’ve set a goal. The goal is achievable,” said Biden.

“I promise you it’s going to create great economic growth, reduce inflation, and put people in a place where people will never have to worry about what we’re worrying about right now,” he added.

Biden on his $3.5 trillion infrastructure/climate bill: It will “create great economic growth, reduce inflation.” pic.twitter.com/Wqo4pnV47j — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 14, 2021

President Biden’s approval rating dropped to new lows this week over a series of self-inflicted crises impacting the country, including the southern border, Afghanistan, inflation, slow job growth, and his handling of the pandemic.

“President Biden’s approval rating dropped to 43 percent amid the fallout of the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released Thursday,” writes NPR.

The new statistic is a six point decrease from a poll conducted in August.

“Thirty-six percent of independents approve of the job Biden is doing, compared to 55 percent who disapprove. Meanwhile, 85 percent of Democrats approve of Biden’s job handling, compared to 13 percent who disapprove,” adds the outlet.

Watch the President’s comments above.

BIDEN on ???: ‘We’re Posed… It Can Be Done… To Light Up the Path, I’m Taking Too Much Time’ posted by Hannity Staff – 7.09.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign from his Delaware basement this week; bizarrely admitting he’s “taking too much time” to get to the point. “I believe this with every fiber of my being… We’re posed, what I’ve proposed, it can be done, I think we’re in a position to really make it happen!” said Biden. Ummm…. 👀 He has zero clue what he’s saying.pic.twitter.com/xbgIpjyIvb — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 8, 2020 “Critical laws… On politics, look, yes, I’m taking too much time,” he added. Watch Biden’s bizarre video above. BIDEN on ???: ‘What Kind of Country Are We Going to Be with 4 More Years of George??’ posted by Hannity Staff – 10.26.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled basement campaign over the weekend; apparently warning the country of the dangers posed by “four more years” of “George.” “What kind of country are we going to be?” asked Biden alongside his wife Dr. Jill Biden. “Four more years of George, uh, he uh, we’re going to find ourselves in a position where that if Trump is gets elected we’re going to be in a different world!” WATCH: Joe Biden confuses President Trump with George Bush. “4 more years of George, uh, George…” pic.twitter.com/Zzt2brIaYS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2020 Watch Biden’s bizarre comments above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

