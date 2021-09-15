https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/biden-says-great-confidence-milley-handlers-shoo-away-reporters-video/

Earlier Wednesday White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing that Joe Biden has “complete confidence” in Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley in the wake of Milley confirming he worked to undermine President Trump’s authority in the last months of his presidency. Psaki said Biden’s experience with Milley is that he is a “man of honor”.

Biden on Wednesday hosted a meeting with business leaders and CEOs on his administration’s Covid response.

Reporters shouted questions as the meeting concluded and as usual Joe Biden’s handlers intervened.

“I have great confidence in General Milley,” Biden said to a reporter as the press pool was pushed out of the room.

President Biden: “I have great confidence in General Milley.” pic.twitter.com/SZwsEvhi1E — CSPAN (@cspan) September 15, 2021

