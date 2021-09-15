https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/09/15/biden-tilts-at-windmills-and-scares-a-baby-n443593
About The Author
Related Posts
Afghanistan and Big Tech: We Keep Ignoring the Blatantly Obvious
August 16, 2021
I Have Never Cared Less About Who You Have Sex With
July 19, 2021
Expert on China Tells Tucker Carlson He Believes Dong Jingwei Defected, Backing Up RedState Reporting
June 21, 2021
The Dumbest Take Possible on 9/11 Has Arrived
September 11, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy