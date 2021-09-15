https://thepostmillennial.com/biden-3-way-deal-uk-australia?utm_campaign=64487
American News Sep 15, 2021 1:52 PM
EST
The three-way pact will be known as AAUKUS. It will be announced in a speech to the nation on Wednesday at 5 pm.
President Joe Biden is set to announce a partnership in sharing advanced defense technologies with both the UK and Australia. The three-way pact will be known as AAUKUS. It will be announced in a speech to the nation on Wednesday at 5 pm.
This three-way deal will enable the nations to “share information and know-how in key technological areas like artificial intelligence, cyber, underwater systems and long-range strike capabilities,” according to Politico.
There will be an additional component to the agreement which will include the sharing of nuclear-defense infrastructure.
While China is not understood to be “explicitly mentioned,” per Politico, a White House official and Congressional staffer said that the “subtext” of the announcement of the plan is that the west will be pushing back against Chinese military and technological aggression.
Ads by revcontent
Join and support independent free thinkers!
We’re independent and can’t be cancelled. The establishment
media is increasingly dedicated to divisive cancel culture,
corporate wokeism, and political correctness, all while
covering up corruption from the corridors of power. The need
for fact-based journalism and thoughtful analysis has never
been greater. When you support The Post Millennial, you
support freedom of the press at a time when it’s under
direct attack.
Join the ranks of independent, free thinkers by
supporting us today for as little as $1.