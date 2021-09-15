https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/breaking-exclusive-roger-stone-served-deep-state-speaking-air-tgps-joe-hoft-audio/

(Above and cover photo from when Roger Stone was served papers at his home in Florida in January 2019 by the Mueller gang.)

You’ll only find this at The Gateway Pundit (TGP). This morning Roger Stone was served papers in another outlandish lawsuit originating from the corrupt Deep State while he was speaking with Joe Hoft from the Gateway Pundit on air at St. Louis radio station Real Talk 93.3.

Roger Stone was a guest this morning at “Tomorrow’s News Today with Joe Hoft and Kell Brazil” at St. Louis conservative talk radio station Real Talk 93.3. Stone was excellent as usual and as sharp as can be. He discussed the many cases of abuse and injustices that he suffered as a result of the evil and corrupt agencies in Washington DC during the Trump years.

Stone shared about how he turned to Jesus when all his options were gone and the importance of his rejuvenated connection with God. He doesn’t care what the left says about this relationship because he knows it’s right.

Stone then talked about how he is being hounded now by a group of far-left lawyers out of Washington DC. He wrote about this experience in an exclusive report at TGP a few weeks ago.

Today while Stone was discussing current events on-air with Joe and Kell at 93.3, there was a knock at his door. Stone was being served again in a filing out of Washington DC where he will never get a fair trial. Stone invited his interviewers and the Real Talk 93.3 audience to listen in on the discussion while the man at his doorstep served him papers.

The discussion was short but here is what was heard.

Stone: Hold on a second, I have a process server at my front door about to serve me in the latest lawsuit. I’m going to take this live on your radio show… Stone: [to man on his doorstep] Good morning sir, how are you? Terrific. Yes of course I’ll be happy to accept your … oh yes, a civil court in the District of Columbia. Server: [incoherent] Federal Stone: It’s still a fraud, doesn’t matter. Thank you sir. Alright, I’ve just been served in the January 5 lawsuit. Live right here on your radio show. Stone: This is a big, big stack of papers which is good, because we’re out of toilet paper today… Like I said, this is lawfare. It’s harassment.

Here is an audio of the event.

Roger Stone and his family have suffered under the corrupt legal system in Washington DC which uses court cases to harass and bankrupt innocent Americans. This evil no doubt has affected his family and now his wife has stage 4 cancer. Roger and his family need your help and would appreciate all prayers and donations you can share.

Most of the truly effective holistic and homeopathic, all-natural therapies to boost cancer patients’ immunity such as intravenous vitamin infusions as well as specifically developed THC/CBD therapy are expensive. Friends and patriots who want to support Stone’s wife, Nydia, in her epic struggle with cancer can contribute at StoneFamilyFund.com

Please help Roger Stone and his family with prayers and donations as they fight against evil and the attacks from Left-Wing Lawfare groups, the media, and the US government.

