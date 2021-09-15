https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/breaking-gavin-newsom-will-remain-governor-california/

It has been announced that California Governor Gavin Newsom will remain in office following the recall election.

When the Associated Press called the election for Newsom, the noes were leading with 67 percent of the vote.

Though just 62 percent of ballots had been counted, Newsom addressed his supporters at the State Capitol in Sacramento.

“I am humbled and grateful to the millions, and millions of Californians who exercised their fundamental right to vote, and express themselves so overwhelmingly by rejecting the division,” Newsom said.

TRENDING: REPORT: Milley Told China in Secret Phone Call He Would Give the CCP Advance Warning if US Was Ever Going to Attack

“An overwhelmingly no vote tonight here in the state of California. That was expressed tonight. I want to focus on what we said yes to as a state,” Newsom said while giving remarks at the state’s capitol.

“We said yes to science. We said yes to vaccines. We said yes to ending this pandemic. We said yes to people’s right to vote without fear of fake fraud or voter suppression. We said yes to women’s fundamental constitutional right to decide for herself what she does with her body and her fate and future,” Newsom continued. “We said yes to diversity. We said yes to inclusion. We said yes to pluralism. We said yes to all those things that he we hold dear as Californians and I would argue as Americans. Economic justice, social justice, racial justice, environmental justice. Our values, where California’s made so much progress. All of those things were on the ballot this evening.”

The media was all in on this election, painting the black challenger of Newsom, Larry Elder, as a “white supremacist” for being a Republican. The ridiculous line was parroted repeatedly on CNN, in the Los Angeles Times, and countless other publications.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

