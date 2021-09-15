https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-u-s-to-announce-new-group-with-two-other-nations-aimed-at-countering-chinas-rise-report-says

The U.S. will announce a new effort on Wednesday with the United Kingdom (U.K.) and Australia, three of the five nations in the Fives Eyes intelligence alliance, that will focus on sharing advanced technologies in an apparent effort to counter Chinese aggression.

“The trio, which will be known by the acronym AUUKUS, will make it easier for the nations to share information and know-how in key technological areas like artificial intelligence, cyber, underwater systems and long-range strike capabilities,” Politico reported. “One of the people said there will be a nuclear element to the pact in which the U.S. and U.K. share their knowledge of how to maintain nuclear-defense infrastructure.”

The report said that while China is not explicitly mentioned in the new deal, the announcement is expected to send a message to Beijing that the West intends to push back against Chinese aggression.

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

