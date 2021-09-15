https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/15/brian-stelters-coverage-of-california-recall-election-results-is-exactly-what-youd-expect/

Want the latest on the aftermath of the California recall election? Turn to CNN … ‘s Brian Stelter, who’s been focused like a laser on Fox News’ coverage.

We’re so far beyond parody at this point, we’ve completely lost sight of the original line.

One wonders.

Brian finds it very notable that “FOX & Friends” isn’t pulling a CNN and questioning the results of an election.

Real News, Mr. President.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...