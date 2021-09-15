https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/buffalo-bills-to-require-all-fans-to-be-vaccinated-including-children/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Buffalo Bills ownership has announced a new policy that will require all fans to be vaccinated to attend games at Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center, home of the Buffalo Sabres, this season.

Pegula Sports & Entertainment, along with Erie County, announced Tuesday afternoon that beginning with the Sept. 26 game against the Washington Football Team, all fans ages 12 and up must have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot in order to attend. That rule will expand to requiring all attendees over the age requirement to be fully vaccinated starting with the October 31 game vs. the Miami Dolphins.

Continue reading at ESPN…







Vaccine mandate puts funding for new Bills stadium in jeopardy





