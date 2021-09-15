https://justthenews.com/government/security/capitol-police-national-guard-help-if-needed-weekends-justice-j6-rally?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The U.S. Capitol Police force has requested National Guard assistance for the rally Saturday in Washington, D.C., in support of the hundreds who were arrested and jailed in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

In a tweet Wednesday, Capitol Police said the force has asked the Defense Department for the authority to receive assistance if needed from the National Guard.

Law enforcement as of Thursday morning was already reassembling for Saturday’s event the security fence erected around the Capitol Hill complex after Jan. 6.

The National Guard was activated for the riot in January, but not until demonstrators had already breached the U.S. Capitol Building, which has resulted in several probes about why Guardsmen didn’t arrive earlier and who was responsible for the delay.

The “Justice for J6” event is expected to have about 750 people in attendance, compared to the estimated tens-of-thousands who came to the nation’s capital for the Jan 6. event, in opposition to the election results that declare Democrat Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election over Republican incumbent Donald Trump.

