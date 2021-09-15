https://www.libertynation.com/champagne-socialism-served-at-met-gala/

Please respect our republishing guidelines – Click Here

It is 2021. Society is crippled by a respiratory illness that possesses a high survival rate for most age groups. The plebs are forced to wear masks, socially distance, and live under perpetual public health guidelines outlined by flip-flopping bureaucrats, despite being vaccinated against the virus. The elite, pretending to be advocates of the servant class, can do as they please without any interference from authoritarians. This is not the tale of a cheesy 1970s dystopian novel or motion picture. It is real life consisting of holier-than-thou leftists sipping on glasses of champagne socialism at opulent parties, indifferent to the outside world that has been subjected to around-the-clock COVID-19 fearmongering.

AOC: Stunning and Brave at the Met Gala

By now, every conservative and libertarian’s Twitter feed has been engulfed with photographs of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) attending this year’s Met Gala and sporting an emblazoned “Tax the Rich” white dress. Individual tickets to the Met Gala reportedly cost $30,000, while tables could go for as much as $275,000. Although attendees were required to be vaccinated, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still recommends wearing masks indoors, something that employees were ostensibly forced to comply with for several hours.

It generated quite the response from both sides of the political spectrum. Ej Dickson, a senior writer at Rolling Stone, wrote, “The dress is ugly. I mean I love her but come on this is so dumb. Peak girl boss s–t.” Megyn Kelly stated: “A pathetic self-aggrandizing hypocrite.” Progressive author Glenn Greenwald snidely commented: “COVID wasn’t invited to the #MetGala and these are the sophisticated people who aren’t in danger.” Liberty Nation also asked: “Any word if @AOC helped out her Abuela before attending the fancy #MetGala?”

AOC addressed criticism from the “haters,” tweeting that “New York elected officials are routinely invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing and supporting the city’s cultural institutions for the public.” She also defended her attendance by noting that her dress was designed by a black female immigrant, adding that “the time is now for childcare, healthcare, and climate action for all. Tax the Rich.”

Despite the blatant hypocrisy and facepalming moment, the New York’s 14th District representative is not the first Democrat to engage in such questionable behavior. Over the last 12 months, there have been countless cases of progressives who have dismissed The Science and acted tone-deaf in the middle of a global health crisis.

Rules For Thee – You Know It By Now

Several prominent Democrats, including Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), gathered for a 20th-anniversary ceremony for the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. These well-known Democrats were seen without masks on, but as soon as the news media and cameras arrived to the event, they put their masks on for the photo-op.

In August, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) hosted a lavish outdoor fundraiser in Napa Valley. Footage of the event was shared far and wide on social media, featuring dozens of unmasked individuals seated closely at long luncheon tables. While the servants were fully masked, the Democratic donors enjoyed the fresh air without a care for the COVID droplets.

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, a long list of well-known leftists avoided their own requests to stay home to save lives. Liberty Nation‘s James Fite reported on Austin Mayor Steve Adler (D) hosting his daughter’s wedding that violated restrictions and hopping on a private jet to Mexico for a vacation. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (D) asked everyone to “pass the potatoes, not COVID” during Thanksgiving while he boarded a plane to Mississippi. From Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D), multiple governors were caught dining outdoors. Who could forget Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) sitting inside a restaurant without a mask and not social distancing?

The Leviathan’s Boot

The left will demand Americans to stop driving gasoline-powered automobiles while flying in private jets halfway around the world. Progressives will call Americans greedy for wanting to keep more of their money while confiscating cash from their paychecks. Leftists will shriek “my body, my choice” while uttering “get the needle under the skin or get the mask again.” The globalists will coerce the public into complying with the decrees from the Patron Saint of Lockdowns Dr. Anthony Fauci while living carefree.

Far too many times, the Swamp turns out to be George Orwell’s Animal Farm, most notably “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others” and “They were always cold, and usually hungry as well.” Despite the feigned ebullience of Americans being “in this together,” the elites are the ones who get to reject The Science and avoid the pain and misery inflicted by the lockdowns and nationwide house arrests. To quote another classic line from another certain Orwell novel, “If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face—for ever.”

~

Read more from Andrew Moran.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

