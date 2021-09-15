http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/slv0OIYpZ78/

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Money Magazine has named Chanhassen the best place to live in the United States.

According to the magazine, U.S. cities were ranked by taking into consideration affordability, economic growth and quality of life.

A city with a population of 26,771, Chanhassen has a median home price of $401,330 in 2020, median household income of $125,401 and June 2021 unemployment rate of 3.6%. Overall, that puts the city ahead of the pack. Carmel, Indiana and Franklin, Tennessee are the second and third best place to live, respectively.

“Some involved in local real estate will joke that there are people who buy in Chanhassen for the Prince connection. However, most of the roughly 300 new residents who move here each year have more practical reasons: good schools and jobs, relatively affordable housing and plenty of things to do,” the author Samantha Sharf wrote.

Some of the popular spots for locals include, of course, the late Prince’s studio and home Paisley park, which has now been transformed into a museum honoring the legendary artist. Other landmarks include the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres and the nearby Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.

“There are still some corn fields in the area but visit Chanhassen’s walkable downtown and you’ll find a Target, four grocery stores and lots of locally owned shops — many of them helmed by women from the community,” Sharf wrote.

Speaking of women, the author notes that Chanhassen is run by women; three of five council members, including Mayor Elise Ryan, are women. Half of the city’s department heads are women, too.

The city is far less diverse than the state overall, 84% white. However, census data has shown that the city’s minority population (16%) has more than doubled between 2010 and 2020.

Other reasons cited for the city’s No. 1 placement include a massive expansion of commercial and industrial space since 1995 and “top-notch” school districts.

Read the full article from Money Magazine here.

