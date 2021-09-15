https://www.oann.com/chevron-ceo-says-dividend-to-shareholders-better-than-investing-in-wind-solar/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=chevron-ceo-says-dividend-to-shareholders-better-than-investing-in-wind-solar
FILE PHOTO: A Chevron gas station sign is seen in Del Mar, California, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
September 15, 2021
HOUSTON (Reuters) – Chevron Corp Chief Executive Mike Wirth said on Wednesday the company prefers to pay dividends to shareholders than use the money to invest in solar and wind power production, due to the low return generated by these renewable fuel projects.
