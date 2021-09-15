https://www.oann.com/china-tells-firms-to-boost-cyber-data-security-oversight-on-connected-vehicles/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=china-tells-firms-to-boost-cyber-data-security-oversight-on-connected-vehicles



Cars wait in traffic in Shanghai, China March 10, 2021. Picture taken March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files Cars wait in traffic in Shanghai, China March 10, 2021. Picture taken March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

September 16, 2021

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s industry ministry published a notice on Thursday telling companies to step up cyber and data security oversight over connected vehicles, saying that security risks in the industry had become increasingly prominent.

All relevant companies should establish data security management systems and regularly assess risks from network attacks, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a statement.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

