https://noqreport.com/2021/09/15/covid-19-cases-spike-in-singapore-after-country-reaches-80-percent-vaccine-threshold/

Singapore is reporting its highest number of COVID-19 cases in over a year after their nation reached its 80 percent vaccine threshold.

As a result, authorities are beginning to once again implement lockdown measures, including banning social gatherings in the workplace and requesting that residents only go to a maximum of one social gathering per day in their private lives.

Alex Cook, an infectious diseases modelling expert at the National University of Singapore, is making excuses for the vaccine regime, as public health experts toeing the line for Big Pharma are known to do.

“The community cases have actually gone up since reaching 80 per cent coverage, in part because we’re allowing more social events for those who are vaccinated and, I dare say, more fatigue at the control measures,” Cook said.

However, Cook did admit that the vaccines are worthless in stopping the Delta variant of COVID-19, which, of course, will just be used as a justification to push more shots.

“One main lesson from across South-East Asia is that it is incredibly hard to prevent Delta’s spread and, as Singapore shows, even high vaccination rates will not help that much,” Cook added. Big League Politics has reported on countries with high vaccination […]