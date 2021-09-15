https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dear-cnn-the-vaccinated-are-the-superspreaders-with-251x-times-the-viral-load/

Posted by Kane on September 15, 2021 1:00 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Garbage reporting from CNN who completely ignores data on superspreading by the Vaccinated.

I found a non-CNN link for the story…

Vaccinated carry very high viral load

SOURCE — DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH

CBS NEWS

The Oxford study of real-world U.K. data indicates, however, that vaccinated people with “breakthrough” infections could still pose a significant infection risk to those who have not been vaccinated.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...