Garbage reporting from CNN who completely ignores data on superspreading by the Vaccinated.
I found a non-CNN link for the story…
Vaccinated carry very high viral load
The Oxford study of real-world U.K. data indicates, however, that vaccinated people with “breakthrough” infections could still pose a significant infection risk to those who have not been vaccinated.