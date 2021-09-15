https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/democrats-concerned-by-horrible-poll-numbers/
About The Author
Related Posts
Judge Emmet Sullivan is a garbage human…
August 12, 2021
(Huge) court victory for gun owners in Hawaii…
August 7, 2021
Raggedy Ass Ginger Shitclown…
August 12, 2021
General Milley has nothing but excuses…
September 8, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy