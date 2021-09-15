https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/demonic-fda-purchased-intact-aborted-baby-heads-fetal-organs-ice-experimentation-mice/

Judicial Watch reported this week that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) purchased aborted baby heads and fetal organs for experimentation with mice.

This is not the first time we’ve heard of this evil practice. Dr. Tony Fauci was funding a Pittsburgh University study where reseachers were skinning the scalps off aborted babies and growing them on mice.

World Net Daily reported:

Hundreds of pages of U.S. Food and Drug Administration records obtained under a Freedom of Information Act case brought by government watchdog Judicial Watch reveal the U.S. government was buying the heads of unborn babies, and other body parts, for its “humanized mice” project. The watchdog organization announced this week it has obtained 198 pages of records from the FDA confirming the purchase plans for “human fetal heads, organs and tissue.” The “supplies” came from Advanced Bioscience Resources, and many of the deals were reached between Perrin Lawton, of ABR, and Kristina Howard, an officer with the FDA. The lawsuit over the records had sought “all contracts and related documentation on disbursement of funds, procedural documents and communications between FDA and ABR for the provision of human fetal tissue to be used in humanized mice research.”

According to Judicial Watch the tissue purchases were shipped “fresh, on wet ice.”

