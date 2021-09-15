https://noqreport.com/2021/09/15/donald-trump-blasts-biden-as-worse-than-obama-adds-he-is-probably-running-the-government-now-anyway/

Donald Trump gave a phone interview to Newsmax’s “Spicer & Co.” on Tuesday, and gave his assessment of the Biden administration so far as “worse than Obama.” “He’s worse than Obama,” Trump said. “Of course, Obama is probably running the government now, anyway, according to many,” he added.

There are many strong reasons to believe that Joe Biden is effectively a “missing” president and that there are other people behind the scenes who are actually running the show.

Although a few of the names that have surfaced as ‘shadow presidents,’ Barack Obama is one of the most frequently mentioned.

Barack Obama is an interesting case to explore, because he was notably reluctant to back his former vice president in his 2020 presidential bid.

“Barack Obama publicly endorsed presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden,” the New York Post reported in August, “But has privately expressed grave concerns about his former veep’s 2020 White House run, a report said.”

“Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f–k things up,” Obama said , according to an unnamed Democrat in a Politico story.In November, following Biden’s presumed election victory, Obama’s sudden resurgence was noted in a Guardian piec e called “The shadow of Obama.” “He’s back with a vengeance,” the Guardian […]