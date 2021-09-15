https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/15/drew-holden-spots-what-seems-like-the-only-thing-the-fbi-has-gotten-right-in-recent-memory-after-usa-gymnasts-slam-the-bureau/

On Wednesday, U.S. gymnasts testified before a Senate committee and blasted the USOPC, DOJ and the FBI for enabling serial sexual predator Larry Nassar.

The FBI has gotten plenty of criticism this week, but Drew Holden has pointed out something they got right:

OOF.

And they’ll also go to the mat to defend the “deep state” they once claimed was just a conspiracy theory.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...