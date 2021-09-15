https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/15/dummies-nicki-minaj-defends-posting-a-clip-from-white-nationalist-tucker-carlsons-show/

Yes, it’s another Nicki Minaj post. We’ve had some fun with her anecdote about her cousin in Trinidad’s friend’s wedding being called off after the COVID-19 vaccine made his testicles swell up and made him impotent. Both Dr. Anthony Fauci and Trinidad & Tobago’s health minister have said there’s no evidence the vaccine did that, but as we noted in our first post about it, Minaj advised her followers to “just pray on it and make sure you’re comfortable with your decision, not bullied.”

Minaj tore into Joy Reid after Reid tried to shame her for not using her platform to encourage blacks to protect themselves and save their lives. And when Fox News’ Tucker Carlson picked up on the story, Minaj tweeted the clip to her followers, with a little on-target emoji to boot:

But how could she post a white nationalist like Carlson?

We still can’t believe we saw presidential candidate Bernie Sanders talking politics with Cardi B at the nail salon during the primaries.

