https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/15/dummies-nicki-minaj-defends-posting-a-clip-from-white-nationalist-tucker-carlsons-show/

Yes, it’s another Nicki Minaj post. We’ve had some fun with her anecdote about her cousin in Trinidad’s friend’s wedding being called off after the COVID-19 vaccine made his testicles swell up and made him impotent. Both Dr. Anthony Fauci and Trinidad & Tobago’s health minister have said there’s no evidence the vaccine did that, but as we noted in our first post about it, Minaj advised her followers to “just pray on it and make sure you’re comfortable with your decision, not bullied.”

Minaj tore into Joy Reid after Reid tried to shame her for not using her platform to encourage blacks to protect themselves and save their lives. And when Fox News’ Tucker Carlson picked up on the story, Minaj tweeted the clip to her followers, with a little on-target emoji to boot:

But how could she post a white nationalist like Carlson?

you know he’s a white nationalist right? — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) September 15, 2021

Right. I can’t speak to, agree with, even look at someone from a particular political party. Ppl aren’t human any more. If you’re black & a Democrat tells u to shove marbles up ur ass, you simply have to. If another party tells u to look out for that bus, stand there & get hit https://t.co/OhjQZCbmBa — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 15, 2021

This is seriously Mark Twain level shit right here. https://t.co/jQiyL35VMY — Foster (@foster_type) September 15, 2021

That’s the best description of what liberals demand from people that I’ve seen in a long time. https://t.co/L0atlkA9Tu — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) September 15, 2021

Hey @NICKIMINAJ, here at #WalkAway we experienced the same groupthink and hate from people we once thought we aligned with. There is room for you over here with us, where we WELCOME freedom of thought and difference in opinion. You’re welcome within this movement any time. https://t.co/x7BnE0vH3U — 🇬🇧 Damo 🇺🇸 (@WalkAwayDamo) September 15, 2021

We are now in a timeline where Nicki Minaj and Tucker Carlson are in agreement and dunking on leftist twitter. How unexpectedly glorious. Godspeed @NICKIMINAJ and @TuckerCarlson #COVID #CovidVaccine https://t.co/4eVHKrjR8w — Andrew John (@DredgenQ) September 15, 2021

Minaj with an accurate cultural analysis on how partisan politics have destroyed critical thought in America. https://t.co/AJWX2l3jE4 — 89Jordon (@AxionBastard) September 15, 2021

SUPERBASS to SUPER BASED https://t.co/rlwxwu1XqX — Stoic Shaman (@StoicShaman) September 15, 2021

HFS. Nicki Minaj being the voice of reason during a pandemic was not on my bingo card #NickiMinaj https://t.co/2oq36GzaYQ — Jim Dandy (@JimDandyMD) September 15, 2021

Watching Nicki get redpilled in real-time is actually quite amusing. https://t.co/Va7jEZ10gW — FuckTheState (@TheCathedral3) September 15, 2021

We still can’t believe we saw presidential candidate Bernie Sanders talking politics with Cardi B at the nail salon during the primaries.

You know how many US Presidents were white supremacists? Oh please. Just stay on topic. Y’all can’t do that. The topic is: asking questions is OK. but let’s make the topic: Nicki talks to white racists so that you can all sleep better tonight. Dummies — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 15, 2021

You’re fearless. You said “Don’t tell me what to do” & they attacked you for it. I was amazed at how the big name political commentators claimed they are your biggest fan before they tried to tweet a derogatory slap in your face. Keep fighting for the little guy with no voice. ❤ — Jessie Jane Duff (@JessieJaneDuff) September 15, 2021

Related:

‘So thirsty to own another BLACK woman’: Nicki Minaj lays WASTE to Joy Reid for trying to shame her ON THE AIR for her COVID vaccine tweets https://t.co/4xZKBaVKKf — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 14, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

