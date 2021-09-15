https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/572321-elder-concedes-california-recall-stay-tuned

Republican candidate Larry Elder conceded the California recall election to Gov. Gavin NewsomGavin NewsomNewsom touts victory over recall as rejection of ‘Trumpism’ Newsom easily beats back recall effort in California Live coverage: California voters to decide Newsom’s fate MORE (D) late Tuesday while telling his supporters to “stay tuned.”

Newsom successfully beat back the recall effort, securing nearly 59 percent of the vote. About 33 percent of California voters cast ballots in favor of recalling Newsom.

According to The Associated Press, Elder told his supporters in his concession speech that “we may have lost the battle, but we are going to win the war.”

Incomplete election results had placed Elder far ahead of the other 46 candidates vying to replace Newsom in the recall election, the AP noted. Newsom will continue to hold the office of governor and will not face reelection until next year.

Elder has referred to himself as a “former radio host,” pointing to his possible desire to leave his old career behind. Just last week, Elder avoided answering questions about whether or not he would run against Newsom in 2022, with the California governor already confirming that he is seeking a second term, the AP reported.

Had Elder been successful in the recall election, he would have become the first Black governor of California.

In his Tuesday night speech, he encouraged supporters to be “gracious in defeat” and noted the attention that his campaign brought to various issues in California.

“We are forcing them now to pay attention to the problem of homelessness. We are forcing them now to do a better job on schools,” Elder said.

He also added that his campaign sought to solve those issues and bring people together, according to the AP.

“I’m a uniter,” he said. “We are going to bring this country together.”

