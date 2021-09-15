https://www.dailywire.com/news/emmanuel-macron-announces-french-forces-have-killed-isis-leader-in-africa-who-killed-u-s-troops-report

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday that French forces have killed an ISIS leader in Africa who is responsible for killing several U.S. troops and several French charity workers.

“The militant leader, Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahraoui, oversaw a group that claimed responsibility for an attack in 2017 that killed four American soldiers who were on patrol with Nigerien forces,” The New York Times reported. “And in August 2020, Mr. Al-Sahraoui personally ordered the killing of six French charity workers and their Nigerien driver.”

This is a developing news story; refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.