https://noqreport.com/2021/09/15/ex-military-hackers-company-sold-for-1-billion-the-same-day-doj-let-him-walk-with-335k-fine/

boonchai wedmakawand / Royalty-free / Getty Images An ex-U.S. military member who hacked computers for the government of the United Arab Emirates received a “deferred prosecution” agreement that let him escape a criminal conviction in exchange for paying a fine of $335,000, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

But that penalty likely will amount to no pain at all for Daniel Gericke: Gericke is the chief information officer for ExpressVPN, a computer privacy company that announced the same day that it was sold as part of a nearly $1 billion deal.

CNET reported that on Tuesday, ExpressVPN announced that it had been sold to Kape Technologies for $936 million.

Kape was “co-founded by an ex-Israeli surveillance agent and a billionaire previously convicted of insider trading” and was previously an adware company called CrossRider, CNET reported.

ExpressVPN told the publication: “We’ve known the key facts relating to Daniel’s employment history since before we hired him, as he disclosed them proactively and transparently with us from the start. In fact, it was his history and expertise that made him an invaluable hire for our mission to protect users’ privacy and security.”

The Daily Wire previously reported that two former members of U.S. intelligence agencies, […]