https://www.theblaze.com/shows/louder-with-crowder/f-joe-biden-college-football-fans-express-displeasure-with-biden-administration

In this clip, Steven Crowder highlighted a new trend happening at college football games in the south and greater southeast region of the United States.

Over the weekend, Auburn was one of multiple college football games where fans could be heard chanting “F*** Joe Biden”.

“It’s almost like a movement,” Crowder observed, noting that it was like “planking” or the “ice bucket challenge.”

Watch the clip for more on this story. Can’t watch? Download the podcast here.







Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

