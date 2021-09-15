https://www.theblaze.com/news/facebook-blocks-five-for-fighting-ad-song-afghanistan

Conservatives have long criticized Facebook and other social media platforms for having what they see as a political bias that protects liberal politicians, personalities, and causes. And they have a list of complaints from just the last year, as posts about various topics have been ruled out of bounds if they don’t toe a certain political line — from the 2020 election to COVID updates to Hunter Biden to climate change.

Now music star John Ondrasik (better known as Five for Fighting), who took what used to be an expected stand from musicians against government leaders for failed military policies, appears to be the latest victim of Facebook’s agenda that attempts to put the kibosh on any criticism of the left.

What’s happening?

Ondrasik published a new song, “Blood on My Hands,” Monday taking President Joe Biden and his administration to task for the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The song calls out specific people, including Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, and Defense Secretary Gen. Lloyd Austin. Ondrasik pulled no punches in both his criticisms of the administration and the pain he feels for the people stranded in the South Asian nation because of America’s actions.

Content warning: rough language







Blood on My Hands



www.youtube.com



But when he tried to advertise his song on Facebook, the company rejected the ad push, saying it somehow broke Facebook’s rules on politics and social issues, Ondrasik said.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, the singer wrote, “As a professional musician, I tried to boost the reach of my new song ‘Blood On My Hands’ via a promoted Facebook post. Facebook rejected it, twice, offering only a link suggesting it violated their policy on either politics or social issues.”

The tweet included a screenshot of Facebook’s ad rejection, which said the “ad isn’t running because it doesn’t comply with our Advertising Policies.”

The company has yet to explain which of its many vague ad policies Five for Fighting’s song violates.

Ondrasik provided more info on the Facebook ad block in a Facebook post Wednesday morning saying that “Facebook still won’t allow my ad boost.”

According to screenshots in the post, Facebook told the musician that the ad he was trying to run “may have been rejected because it mentions politicians or is about sensitive social issues that could influence public opinion, how people vote and may impact the outcome of an election or pending legislation.”

In his Facebook note, Ondrasik stated that many fans had pointed out the company’s apparent hypocrisy since the platform often allows left-wingers to run ads for work that “mentions politicians” or takes on social issues in a way that could have an impact on public opinion, votes, and elections and legislation.

He also pointed out that it has long been tradition for musicians to “speak to power,” so we should be thankful that Facebook wasn’t around in previous generations.

“The hypocrisy addressed by many of you who have presented similar ads that have been allowed to be promoted has not been addressed,” Ondrasik wrote. “Seems I have broken their policy of mentioning politicians or sensitive social issues that could influence public opinion. How dare a musician speak to power. I’m glad Joan Baez, Woody Guthrie, Dylan, Creedence (fave), and CSYN didn’t live in the age of FB overlords.”

“I have not to this point accused FB of intentional censorship but my patience is running out,” he added. “May I ask…What’s Happening? Don’t make me write another verse.”

