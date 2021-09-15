https://www.theepochtimes.com/facts-matter-sept-15-federal-judge-officially-blocks-vaccine-mandate-for-health-care-workers-in-new-york_3999795.html

Facts Matter (Sept. 15): Federal Judge Officially Blocks Vaccine Mandate for Health Care Workers in New York

On Tuesday, a federal judge in New York granted an emergency injunction to a group of 17 hospital workers. This means that the state of New York is officially blocked from enforcing the vaccine mandate against them.

Also in New York, a hospital announced that they will no longer be delivering babies because too many of their unvaccinated staff members have decided to quit.

Likewise, the CEO of a hospital in Texas has said that he might have to close his facility—if the mandates go into effect.

Stay tuned for our newsletter so you won’t miss out on our exclusive videos and private events.

Facts Matter is an Epoch Times show available on YouTube.

Follow Roman on Instagram: @epoch.times.roman

Follow EpochTV on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EpochTVus

Twitter: https://twitter.com/EpochTVus