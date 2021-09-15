https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/15/first-lady-jill-biden-a-teacher-refuses-to-answer-if-vaccine-mandates-are-appropriate-for-teachers/

During a listening session this morning at a public school in Milwaukee, First Lady Jill Biden — herself a teacher — refused to answer a reporter who asked, “Do you think a vaccine mandate is appropriate for public schools?”:

It’s a good question! Especially since she’s “speaking to teachers and administrators and parents about the challenges of returning to schools in-person”:

But she did talk about being a mom, so there’s that:

As for the Biden vaccine mandate, he’s calling on states to mandate the vaccine for teachers since he won’t do it himself. Something that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is “mum” about:

But he did implement new testing standards for executive office personnel:

