http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/rEFNtOx4EZg/

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Fox News Medical Contributor and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine Professor Dr. Marty Makary said the removal of genetic data on COVID-19 from Wuhan from an archive run by the National Institutes of Health at the request of a Chinese researcher was the deletion of “essentially the Rosetta Stone” that enables the tracing of the drift and manipulation of genetic code and stated it is “very unusual” for genetic information data in the database to be deleted.

Makary said, “Those sequences are essentially the Rosetta Stone that enable virologists to trace the drift or manipulation of a genetic code.”

He also stated, “It’s very unusual for any data of genetic information in that database to be deleted.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

