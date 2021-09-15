https://hannity.com/media-room/for-real-biden-says-we-dont-have-much-more-than-10-years-to-stop-climate-change/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=for-real-biden-says-we-dont-have-much-more-than-10-years-to-stop-climate-change

President Joe Biden doubled-down on his demand for the ‘Green New Deal’ and other progressive measures to combat Climate Change this week; saying “we don’t have much more than 10 years” to solve the issue.

“We don’t have the time now. The goals are different. […] We don’t have much more than 10 years. For real,” said Biden.

President Biden on the urgency to act on climate change: “We don’t have the time now. The goals are different. […] We don’t have much more than 10 years. For real.” pic.twitter.com/HT4zusvdM7 — The Hill (@thehill) September 15, 2021

Pelosi made similar comments earlier in the week.

“We see the wildfires in the West … It’s so devastating. As you see the floods of Ida, the storms of Ida in the South and in the Northeast, Mother Nature is not happy with us,” said the top Democrat in the House of Representatives.

“Climate crisis is real, human behavior has an impact on it, we have public policy proposals,” she added.

.@SpeakerPelosi: “We see the wildfires in the West … It’s so devastating. As you see the floods of Ida, the storms of Ida in the South and in the Northeast, Mother Nature is not happy with us.” pic.twitter.com/cM1wRJxTHQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 8, 2021

“Are you sitting down? Because I’m about to say something that can be pretty shocking, at least in Washington: I believe in science. So I know that climate change is real. And we have to fight this crisis with everything we’ve got,” posted Elizabeth Warren on Twitter.

