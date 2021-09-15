https://hannity.com/media-room/for-the-people-watch-aoc-at-elite-gala-with-masked-helpers-carrying-her-tax-the-rich-gown/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=for-the-people-watch-aoc-at-elite-gala-with-masked-helpers-carrying-her-tax-the-rich-gown

New footage emerged on social media Wednesday showing Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the Met Gala accompanied by countless masked workers carrying her ‘Tax the Rich’ designer gown.

The servants carrying her dress. Pitch perfect. https://t.co/gecZqlSBa6 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 15, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez was slapped with an ethics complaint this week for allegedly violating Congressional guidelines by accepting free tickets to New York City’s ultra-exclusive Met Gala soiree.

“A conservative group is asking the Office of Congressional Ethics to launch an investigation of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for accepting free tickets to Monday’s Met Gala, where she wore a custom gown that said ‘Tax the Rich,” reports the NY Post.

“Although House rules allow members to accept free tickets to charity events directly from event organizers, Jones argues that the Met Gala doesn’t count because the guest list is curated by a private company, media giant Condé Nast,” adds the newspaper.

“[W]hile the individual’s invitations may bear the name of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum has ceded control over the invitations to a for-profit company, specifically Condé Nast, and to its Chief Content Officer, Anna Wintour,” wrote Thomas Jones, founder of the American Accountability Foundation.

Ocasio-Cortez has defended her participation.

“Proud to work with [James,] a sustainably focused, Black woman immigrant designer who went from starting her dream [company] at a flea market in Brooklyn to winning [a Council of Fashion Designers of America award] against all odds — and then work together to kick open the doors at the Met,” she wrote on Instagram.

Read the full report at the NY Post.

BACKLASH: AOC Under Fire for Wearing ‘Tax the Rich’ Gown to NYC’s Ultra-Elite Met Gala posted by Hannity Staff – 1 day ago Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez faced a growing backlash on social media Tuesday after wearing a ‘Tax the Rich’ gown at one of New York City’s most elite gatherings hosted by the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Tickets for the gala can cost upwards of $30,000 while many are given to the country’s most influential people in film, fashion, entertainment, sports, and culture. “The medium is the message,” claimed AOC on Twitter. And before haters get wild flying off the handle, New York elected officials are routinely invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing and supporting the city’s cultural institutions for the public. I was one of several in attendance in this evening.🤗 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 14, 2021 “Proud to work with @aurorajames as a sustainably focused, Black woman immigrant designer who went from starting her dream @brothervellies at a flea market in Brooklyn to winning the @cfda against all odds- and then work together to kick open the doors at the Met. The Time is now for childcare, healthcare, and climate action for all. Tax the Rich.” “And before haters get wild flying off the handle, New York elected officials are routinely invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing and supporting the city’s cultural institutions for the public. I was one of several in attendance in this evening,” she added. Read the full report at Fox News. LIMOUSINE LIBERALS: Bill de Blasio Attends Ultra-Elite Met Gala in Designer Tux as NYC Spirals posted by Hannity Staff – 1 day ago Outgoing New York Mayor Bill de Blasio attended the ultra-elite Met Gala this week, wearing a designer tuxedo at the star-studded event featuring the Big Apple’s wealthiest and most-connected people. “Mayor de Blasio wore a suit by Brooklyn designer Dreu Beckemberg and his wife, Chirlane McCray, also represented the borough in a Fe Noel gown and Pamela Love jewelry,” posted Vogue Magazine on Twitter. .@NYCMayor wore a suit by Brooklyn designer Dreu Beckemberg and his wife, Chirlane McCray, also represented the borough in a Fe Noel gown and Pamela Love jewelry https://t.co/iEsS5zNOii — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) September 14, 2021 “While de Blasio has previously called the Met gala ‘not my cup of tea,’ it may well have been the return-to-normal that this year’s gala represented that compelled him. De Blasio and his family’s ensembles were clearly chosen with an eye toward New York pride, with the mayor wearing a suit by Brooklyn designer Dreu Beckemberg and McCray also embracing the borough in a Fe Noel gown and Pamela Love jewelry,” added the iconic fashion magazine. “The mayor made the decision to attend months ago in one of his hours-long economic recovery war room meetings led by Lorraine Grillo. He wanted to highlight a local designer who had been able to make it through the pandemic,” spokesperson Bill Neidhardt told Politico, adding, “It’s a notable way to grab people’s attention and highlight the return of the city’s fashion industry jobs.” Read the full report at Vogue.

