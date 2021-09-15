https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/former-secretary-defense-esper-reportedly-involved-general-milley-rogue-calls-china/
President Trump was surrounded by treacherous and even perhaps treasonous monsters in his Administration. His entire tenure was one big revolving coup.
According to Mediaite:
Defense Secretary Mark Esper reportedly took the lead in Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley’s effort to comfort the Chinese government amid January’s unrest in Washington, D.C.
A senior defense official confirmed the allegation, according to Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin, who wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, “Milley was absolutely not going rogue. Esper took the initiative on this in October. Esper asked his own policy folks to backchannel the message. Milley’s message followed Esper’s.”
The word of Esper and Milley’s actions really come as no surprise. Esper, after all, defied President Trump and refused to protect the President and the White House when it was under siege from BLM and Antifa communist groups a year ago.
Without Consulting Trump White House — Defense Secretary Esper Orders National Guard NOT to Carry Guns or Ammunition in Washington DC
Milley called his supervisor, President Trump, a tyrant.
FIRE HIM NOW! Rogue General Mark Milley Threatens President: “We Do Not Take an Oath to King or Queen, a Tyrant or Dictator”