https://sharylattkisson.com/2021/09/forum-paying-frightening-coercing-and-bullying-has-resulted-in-about-half-of-the-u-s-population-getting-vaccinated-for-covid-19/

The following is commentary intended for discussion. Add your comments.

CDC estimates about half of the U.S. population is fully-vaccinated for Covid-19.

That’s not as high as officials hoped, despite a great deal of bullying and coercion, not to mention paying people to get vaccinated and frightening them into doing so.

Covid-19 vaccination may be the right choice for many, but not for others. For example the bulk of studies say natural immunity after infection provides superior immunity than the current vaccines.

Also, some people are medically excluded from being able to get vaccinated.

Meantime, a CDC-funded study found that the U.S. had reached herd immunity levels for Covid-19 last May.

This past week, President Biden announced mandatory vaccines for more than 100 million Americans, regardless of whether they’re already immune.

The military is also moving forward on forced vaccination of the troops.

What do you think?

Leave your comments here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

