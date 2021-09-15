http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/8YtTmBIxudw/german-election-commission-website-briefly-hacked-report-679590

The server of the German election commissioner suffered a hacking attack that took its website down for a few minutes, but the technical system needed for the Sept. 26 election was not affected, Business Insider reported on Wednesday.

Citing unnamed government sources, Business Insider said the server needed for the election was protected and was not affected by the attack.

It cited a spokesperson for the election commissioner as saying the website was disrupted for a few minutes in late August, the problem was analyzed and the site was improved.

